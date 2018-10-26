The Union High School Vocal Department is currently taking bookings for the Union Carolers for holiday events. This 16-voiced a capella ensemble provides up to 20 minutes of holiday music to help make any event in the eastern Iowa area a festive one. The Carolers have established themselves throughout the Cedar Valley as a constant each holiday season and were the featured choir at the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Symphony’s Holiday Pops concert in 2004.

The group is completely attired in Dickens-era outfits, complete with top hats for the men and muffs for the ladies. The group does not charge a fee. However, a donation of any size to the vocal music department is expected to help off-set the group’s expenses for the year. The Union Carolers are the only fundraiser sponsored by the music department.

To arrange a booking, please contact Tim J. Mitchell at Union High School by calling 319-342-2697 or email him at t_mitchell@union.k12.ia.us.