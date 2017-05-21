By Tim J. Mitchell

Union High School has received a school record high of seven Iowa High School Musical Theatre Awards for its spring musical production of “Anything Goes.”

The Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards, presented by Des Moines Performing Arts, celebrates the extraordinary achievements of young musical theater artists. The program aims to create visibility and support for high school musical theater programs and to highlight the importance of arts education.

Panels of community adjudicators, comprised of performing arts educators and professionals, attend and review each participating school’s production. From those reviews, students and directors receive valuable constructive feedback that can be used to grow and strengthen their future work. The reviews and scores are also used to determine the awards presented to schools in a variety of categories, ranging from choreography, design, supporting performer, lead performer, and overall musical production.

The Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards is designed to be celebratory rather than competitive in nature. Any student or school at an outstanding level is recognized for their achievement. Multiple honorees may be named in each category as merited by the performances given.

Among the awards presented to Union High School’s “Anything Goes” production:

Special Recognition for Performance in a Principal Role: Anna Garwood as Reno Sweeney, Kassidy Downs as Erma, Wesley Hanson as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh and Jordan Schmitz as Elisha Whitney.

Special Recognition for Performance in a Small Ensemble: Presented to the sailor sextet consisting of Clay Thiele, Tate Hookham, Ben Rempe, Mason Scott, Levi Gray, and Carter Spore.

Outstanding Ensemble: The entire ensemble was recognized for their consistent quality work.

Outstanding Overall Performance: One of the top prizes that can be awarded was presented to Union’s production of “Anything Goes.”

On June 5th, an Awards Showcase event featuring some of the outstanding student performances from schools throughout the state will be held on the Des Moines Civic Center stage and is open to the public. Union High School will be represented at the Awards Showcase, as the cast of Anything Goes will perform the production’s title song and dance. Union students Madi Winter, Brady Rempe, Kortlyn Ewoldt and Hunter Fleshner have also been selected to perform in the Awards Showcase’s opening number.

“We have always been proud of the quality work our students produce in the fine arts at Union. Our philosophy at Union is always to strive to improve in each arts medium in which we participate. When we learned of this program, which includes theatre professionals attending our performance and giving constructive feedback, we jumped at the chance to help take our performance to the next level. This [has been] a great experience for all of our students involved in the production,” said Tim J. Mitchell.

Union High school has a long and decorated history for excellence in the Musical Theatre arts. Of the school’s 34 Musical Theatre entries, 28 have been named All-State by the Iowa High School Speech Association, receiving the Critics Choice Award three times. This is the third consecutive year a Union High School musical production has been recognized by the Iowa High School Musical Theatre Awards. In 2016, Union’s production of “State Fair” earned five awards. In 2015, “Catch Me If You Can” garnered three awards. Union’s musical productions are directed jointly by Tim J. Mitchell and Korina Carlson.

Tickets for the Awards Showcase at the Des Moines Civic Center are $15 each and can be purchased online at desmoinesperformingarts.org.