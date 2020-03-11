The spring/summer edition of the Iowa Travel Guide is now available to inspire travelers who want to learn more about exploring Iowa. The free 148-page guide can be ordered online at traveliowa.com, by phone at 800.345.IOWA or picked up at any of Iowa’s 16 Welcome Centers. An online version is also available.

The guide includes 148 pages showcasing Iowa’s authentic and unexpected destinations, minor league ballparks, outdoor adventures, loop bike trails, souvenir ideas, farm-to-table dining experiences, music festivals and the state parks centennial.

Campgrounds and cabin listings are also included. The cover of the guide features Backbone State Park near Dundee. Dedicated in 1920, it’s Iowa’s oldest state park.

“This is the first year we’re producing both spring/summer and fall/winter guides,” said Jessica O’Riley, tourism communications manager for the Iowa Tourism Office. “Two guides allow us to provide relevant content to people as they plan their Iowa trips.”

Tourism in Iowa generates nearly $9 billion in expenditures, employs 70,200 people statewide and generates $517.5 million in state taxes. The Iowa Tourism Office is part of the Iowa Economic Development Authority. For more information, visit traveliowa.com, call 800.345.IOWA, or stop at any Iowa Welcome Center.