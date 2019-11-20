For 31 years the Autism Society of lowa (ASI) has been sponsoring a Benefit Auction at the Sheraton Hotel in West Des Moines, dedicated to improving the lives of children and adults with Autism Spectrum Disorders. The Autism Society of lowa provides information and supports parents, caregivers, educators, service providers, and others interested in Autism. They also provide college scholarships, conferences, workshops, monthly newsletter, summer recreational grant programs, and host family events throughout lowa.

In support of this mission for the last 14 years, local auctioneer Bill Starr has donated his time and expertise. This year, over 200 people attended and came for the right reason… that of raising funds for ASl. Many of those attending have gotten to know Bill over the years and really respond to him.

The 2019 auction featured 57 auction items, which raised over $22,000 over the course of the two and a half hour auction. Each year there seems to be a German Chocolate cake at the benefit auction. This year the winning bid was $1,650. So you can see that it was a terrific night.

Bill was the “Starr” of the night and he continues to be much appreciated by the members and staff of the Autism Society of lowa, who thank him for a job well done.