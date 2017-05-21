100 Meter Hurdles: Megan Hudson – 15.03 (3rd)
100 Meter Dash: Anna Garwood – 12.70 (8th)
200 Meter Dash: Anna Garwood – 25.79 (7th)
4×100 Meter Shuttle Hurdle Relay: Union – 1:05.35
1) Anna Garwood 2) Haylee Keune
3) Megan Hudson 4) Kaitlin Holschlag
4×100 Meter Relay: Union – 51.47
1) Megan Hudson 2) Maggie Driscol
3) Hailee Brown 4) Kaitlin Holschlag
4×200 Meter Relay: Union – 1:49.32
1) Anna Garwood 2) Aubrey Schmidt
3) Maggie Driscol 4) Hailee Brown
800 Meter Sprint Relay: Union – 1:52.65
1) Jasmyn Bush 2) Hailee Brown
3) Megan Hudson 4) Maggie Driscol
High Jump: Audrey Powers – 5’ 0” (7th)
Discus: Daycen Douglass – 145’ 05”
3200 Meter Run: Lake LeBahn – 10:18.46 (24th)
State Track Meet: Union Results
