Make it a scam-free vacation

By Lisa Lake, FTC Consumer Education Specialist

Right now, you probably still have beaches on the brain or you’re thinking about that long-planned trip abroad. Before you head out, take steps to help keep your dream vacation from becoming a nightmare:

Do some research – and then carefully read the details on travel offers.

First, get recommendations from family and friends on good travel agencies, vacation rentals, hotels and travel packages – before responding to offers.

Look up travel companies, hotels, rentals and agents with the words “scam,” “review,” or “complaint.”

Look for extra costs. Resort fees (also known as destination, facility and amenity fees) can add $50 or more to your nightly cost.

Ask about taxes, which may be significant in many locations.

Get a copy of the cancellation and refund policies before you pay.

If you’re buying travel insurance, be sure the agency is licensed (http://www.ustia.org/).

Bring copies of any confirmation details that show the rate and amenities you were promised. This also helps if the hotel or host says your reservation is “lost.”

Don’t pay for “prize” vacations. No legitimate company will ask you to pay for a prize. Also, look for catches to resort or timeshare (https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0073-timeshares-and-vacation-plans) offers. They may come with taxes and fees to pay, timeshare presentations to attend, and high-pressure sales pitches to endure.

Don’t sign anything until you know the terms of the deal. Say “no thanks” to anyone who tries to rush you, without giving you time to consider the offer.

Use a credit card, if possible, for your travel spending. This gives you more protection than paying by cash or debit card- and it may be easier to dispute unauthorized charges (https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0219-disputing-credit-card-charges).

Protect your identity and account information while you’re traveling.

Take only the IDs, credit cards and debit cards you need.

(https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0272-how-keep-your-personal-information-secure) Make copies so, if someone steals your bag, you’ll know exactly what was lost.

Make a copy of your insurance card to take with you.

Leave all other important documents safe at home.

Learn how to protect your mobile devices (https://www.consumer.ftc/gov/blog/2017/07/keep-security-mind-your-summer-vacation) and personal information from hackers and malware.

And while we hope it doesn’t happen to you, report identity theft (http://www.JdentityTheft.gov) and any other fraud (http://www.ftc.gov/complaint) you experience.