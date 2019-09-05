Get a one-ring call? Don’t call back.

By Michael Atleson, FTC Acting Assistant Director,

Division of Consumer & Business Education

A while back, we warned you about the “one ring” scam (https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2014/02/one-ring-cell-phone-scam-can- ding-vour-wallet). That’s when you get a phone call from a number you don’t know, and the call stops after just one ring. The scammer is hoping you’ll call back, because it’s really an international toll number and will appear as a charge on your phone bill – with most of the money going to the scammer. Well, the scam is back with a vengeance, and the FCC just issued a new advisory (https://www.fcc.gov/document/fcc-alerts-consumersone- ring-call-back-scam) about it. Read the FCC’s advisory for more detail, but the advice from both agencies remains the same if you get one of these calls:

Don’t call back

Report the robocall to the FTC at www.donotcall.gov (http:!/www.donotcall.gov) and to the FCC at

www.fcc.gov/complaints (www.fcc.gov/complaints)

Always check your phone bill for suspicious or unusual charges

A Public Service Announcement Courtesy of Cedar Valley Bank & Trust