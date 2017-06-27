Wes Hanson of La Porte City is among fourteen Iowa high school seniors who each have earned a $1,000 cash award for their work on a special project this summer. On Saturday, Oct. 14, they’ll present their work before a panel of judges, where three will earn an additional $5,000 scholarship from the Hoover Presidential Foundation to the college or university of their choice.

Students had to submit a proposal for a project that demonstrates entrepreneurship, a community or humanitarian service, conservation, or special use of technology. Each of the finalists then spends the summer working their projects and recording results, which are scored entirely on the merits of their work. Grades, test scores and financial need are not factors that are considered.

Hanson’s project is entitled “STEM of New Opportunities for Youth.”

“The goal of my project is to create a space for children from the ages of five to eleven to learn more about STEM through hands-on experiences. I plan to lead the effort by converting two outmoded computer laboratories at our two elementary centers into STEM ‘maker spaces.’ These maker spaces would contain an assortment of activities and recreational materials designed to provide students an opportunity to experience STEM technology first-hand. The maker spaces would also provide an opportunity for kids to interact and collaborate with other age groups in a way they normally wouldn’t experience until middle school. My hope is to build strong leaders in STEM and other fields through this program,” Hanson explained.