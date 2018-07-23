It’s not too late to register for the 2018 La Porte City community-wide Vacation Bible School, which will take place July 29 to August 2.

“Time Lab: Discovering Jesus from Eternity Past to Eternity Future” is being organized by American Lutheran Church, Heartland Community Church, and Sacred Heart Catholic Church. American Lutheran Church at 801 Monroe Street will be the host congregation this year.

The week’s activities will kick off with a family fun night and potluck in the City Park on Sunday, July 29, from 5-8 PM. Family meals again will be served the rest of the week starting at 5 PM, with evening VBS activities beginning at 5:50.

All children who have completed Preschool through 5th grade are invited to attend. Older children and adults are welcome as helpers. Students who have completed 5th grade may register as either a Jr. Helper or Student, at their family’s discretion.

Registration forms are available at all three churches, and on Facebook at “LPC Community VBS.”