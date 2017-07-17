Paul Bunyan, Stormalong the Sailor, the mighty steamboat Galusha, the man who brought cats to Kansas and more… Join storyteller Darrin Crow at Hawkins Memorial Library on Tuesday, July 25, at 6 PM, to take a journey though the tall tales and folk tales of this big country and hear stories of Iowans whose hard work and bravery helped to build a better world. All ages are welcome to attend this free program.