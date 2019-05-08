By Terri Donlea Physical Education instructor

La Porte City Elementary 3rd, 4th and 5th grade students will have their Track and Field Day on Friday, May 10 beginning at 8:30 AM. They will be at the Union High School track.

Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grade will hold their Fun and Fitness Day later that same day at 12:45 PM. They will be on the soccer field behind La Porte City Elementary School. This is a departure from tradition. We have always held these events on separate dates but we decided to combine them this year. We are excited (and hopeful) for some fantastic weather!!

While our 3-5 grade students are waiting to compete in their events, they will be participating in our annual fundraising walk. Students walk the 8th lane of the track and collect a white bead to add to their necklace for every lap completed. After every fourth lap, they collect a red or black bead to mark a mile. There will be a donation bucket at the head table where students and adults can donate to #75strong. All proceeds will be donated to help the Gassman family.

The K-2 students of LPC Elementary have been participating in their annual Fun and Fitness Day since 2007. Students rotate through stations designed to be active and fun. This year’s theme is “Let’s Get Outside…Finally!” Our 5th graders are in charge of supervising and running this awesome event. The K-2 students will get to take part in some fun relay games and other outdoor activities. We’re keeping our fingers crossed for extra warm temperatures so we can add a water station to our event!

We invite the public to attend both of these fun events.