By Madeline Bonner

Sweaty palms, racing heartbeat, the clock ticking, rows of students hard at work, silence. As the students of Union High School get ready for the end of the year, one thing still stands between them and their beloved summer: finals. Many teens suffer from anxiety and overwhelming stress experience during finals, and UHS is trying to be proactive about this with its students.

Finals are traditionally a cumulative test towards the end of a class that determines how much knowledge a student has grasped throughout the course. Some classes have final projects or interviews as a substitute for the end-of-year exam. Amy Kriz, guidance counselor at Union High School, has prepared many students for their exams and college.

“I took many [exams] for college for many years. It all depends on the class and what’s asked about it. There can be high stakes where you have a college class that you have two tests and that’s your grade. Most high schools do not work that way. So it’s not quite as bad you know in terms of the weight of what’s on the finals,” Kriz said.

While finals have been a part of the school system for many decades, there has been serious debate on whether or not finals are actually beneficial to students and their futures.

“I can see where it’s not beneficial because really it’s about the learning and the work along the way. However, some complement my focus on college prep and with college you have to be prepared for what some professors might give you and that could be the finals and understanding really the full content and making sure you’re retaining it and not just learning to take your tests and forgetting is pretty important especially when you look at like health careers. It’s really important to know it and know it not know it and lose it for tests. So yes it can be beneficial in the right way. And sometimes, they’re completely worthless,” Kriz said.

In the past, mental health has not been a topic that many people are comfortable with discussing or opening up about. Jenna Steinlage, a recent graduate from Union High School, is making progress by sharing her mental health experiences with the students and staff at UHS.

“I think it is very important that there’s a lot of stigma around it right now. But that needs to end because it’s a very serious topic but everyone needs to be in control of their own bodies and their costs and whatever,” Steinlage said.

Throughout the school year, students learned many different way to help relieve stress and anxiety when it comes to the school environment and test taking.

“So it really depends on the teacher you have in advisory our juniors and sophomores. I think it was all went through meditation and advisory. I don’t think if you read them book you did not get to that. So everybody except for the MVP people went through a practice 20 minute meditation and I heard it was very interesting. Some really liked it,” Kriz said.

Students have also come up with coping mechanisms for the test taking environment.

“I work in sections; when I was at Mayo Clinic they taught me a 20 20 20, which is 20 minutes work and then you have a 20 second break and you move 20 feet away and then you go back and work for 20 minutes, 20 second break, and move away 20 feet. And I thought that was really beneficial in helping me understand my material and then had that little bit of break when I needed it,” Steinlage said.

As the school year comes to a close, teachers and staff at Union High School want to make sure that students are ready to pass their final exams. They, however, also want to highlight the importance of mental health and how it can be affected by school.

“Find someone to talk to whether it’s myself or an adult or a friend. Opening up about it and it’s something that they feel is temporary. That’s one thing but if it’s something that has lingered on like an entire trimester or longer then that’s something that probably needs more of an adult or professional whether it’s counselling outside of school or just meeting with me once a week something like that. So it’s really looking at it like: is this temporary? Am I going to feel better in a week or is this something ongoing I just can’t shake? And then figuring out the strategies and if it’s temporary, just make it a priority. Make a list of what you have to accomplish and accomplish what’s most important and if you don’t get to the others it’s just a life lesson and you’ll move on. Take time for yourself. But if it’s something that’s lingering for a long time, see an adult and that will help you with what the next step should be,” Kriz said.