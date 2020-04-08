A study by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics & Evaluation (IHME) has determined that Iowa has a sufficient number of hospital beds manage the initial wave of the coronavirus pandemic, provided the current social distancing mandates continue to be followed.

Last week, the University’s analysis indicated that Iowa’s peak resource us would come on April 18. IHME also projected a total of 138 deaths for the state.

Of course, these projections are dependent upon people maintaining their social distance from others and avoiding groups of ten or more people. Last week, Black Hawk County reported it’s first confirmed case of the coronavirus that could not be traced to an outside source due to travel-related exposure. That increases the likelihood of the virus spreading, making it all the more important for people to stay at home as Governor Kim Reynolds and other county and local officials have stressed.

Iowa is fortunate, when contrasted with the national numbers and those of neighboring states. At about the time resource use to fight the virus peaks in Iowa, IHME projects there will be a shortage of 61,000 hospital beds nationwide. The projected deaths in neighboring states number in the thousands- 2,360 in Illinois, 2,085 in Minnesota, 1,303 in Wisconsin and 1,055 in Missouri. Only Nebraska (424) and South Dakota (204) are projected to have fewer deaths than Iowa.

County health officials continue to stress that the actions people take now will directly affect the outcome of when and how severe the peak of the virus will be. For additional need-to-know information about the coronavirus, see page two of this edition of The Progress Review.