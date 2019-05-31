Young readers will explore all things space this summer as Hawkins Memorial Library presents “A Universe of Stories” during their summer library program. Special programs will include: Moon Walk Viewing Party with the FFA Museum on July 9; Other Worldly Animal Adaptations with the Blank Park Zoo on July 16; Grout Museum Star Lab on July 30; and the Iowa Raptor Project on August 6.

The 2019 Summer Reading Program is open to young people, preschool through 5th grade, with programs, prizes, stories, crafts and more. Registration for “A Universe of Stories” starts June 1. Once registered, participants can begin filling out their reading log and are able to choose a prize for every two hours spent reading – all summer long!

For more information stop in the library, call 319-342-3025, visit the library’s website at www.laportecity.lib.ia.is, or check the events on Facebook. All programs are free of charge.