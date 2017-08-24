The La Porte City FFA Historical & Ag Museum will host another Sunday Funday experience at the museum on August 27, from 2-5 PM. This month’s Funday features a State Fair theme. For $3 admission, enjoy live animals, food on a stick and other family-firendly activities. While at the museum, be sure to enjoy the displays featuring “Reflections of the 60’s.”
Related Posts
La Porte City Council Proceedings – May 26, 2015
May 31, 2015
Black Hawk County Seeks Volunteer Board Members
August 14, 2013
Spaghetti Supper At St. Paul Methodist Church
April 26, 2014
Free College Preparation Tests Available
January 22, 2014
Weather
Community Calendar
-
Hawkins' Handcrafters, Hawkins Library
Thursday, August 24 2017 @ 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
-
UHS Volleyball at Janesville
Thursday, August 24 2017 @ 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Janesville
SHOP
Member Login
Shopping Cart
Your cart is empty
Visit The Shop
Visit The Shop