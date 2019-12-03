Books make a great holiday gift!

(especially those written by a local author)

Author/illustrator Ruth Anne Schneck returns home to La Porte City, offering a collection of books for sale just in time for the holiday season. Join her at Hawkins Memorial Library and pick out a gift sure to delight readers of all ages:

Friday, Dec. 6: 3:00 – 5:30 PM

Saturday, Dec. 7: 10 AM – 1 PM

The holiday season has arrived, and with it comes a special bear family who will visit La Porte City this weekend to share some books sure to delight readers of all ages.

Geoffrey Isaiah Forrest, the happy-go-lucky and extremely polite young bear, along with some of his family and friends, will visit Hawkins Memorial Library during the Home for the Holidays weekend, offering a pair of adventurous and educational books gift givers would enjoy giving to the special youngsters in their lives. Written and illustrated by longtime La Porte City Elementary School kindergarten teacher, Ruth Anne Schneck, Geoffrey’s Christmas Wish and Geoffrey Takes a Hike, are short chapter books that feature a young bear with a thirst for adventure and a hunger for knowledge. This set of companion books are more than just short stories. Each book contains a number of activity and journal pages for reader to enjoy over and over.

Geoffrey’s Christmas Wish was published in 2018. A follow-up to last year’s holiday favorite, Geoffrey Takes a Hike once again features the bear family from Northern Minnesota. This time, the young bear is on another sightseeing adventure, one that takes him south and east across the United States with his friend Ted and younger sister, Greta. Along the way, they travel south down the Mississippi River, then east on the Ohio River and other bodies of water, boating, hiking and camping their way to the North Carolina’s Outer Banks. As they travel, the adventurous bears, along with the reader, learn a wealth of facts about the geography and points of interest in portions of the central and eastern United States, astronomy, as well as some of the plants and animals commonly found in the regions. The book also includes eight pages of the bears’ journals packed with information about their travels, in addition to several recipes and coloring pages.

The bears will join Schneck at Hawkins Memorial Library on Friday from 3 to 5:30 PM and Saturday from 10 AM to 1:00 PM with special offers and sale prices on both Geoffrey books. Buy two Geoffrey books and get a free poster of your choice! With the purchase of either Geoffrey book, you can also enter your name for a special drawing to win a knitted Geoffrey hat or “Take a Hike” coffee mug.

Schneck will also have other books she has written available for purchase, including From the Wishmore to You, The Little Garden of Knitted Coasters and When You Get Lemons, Make Fruit Punch. Stop by Hawkins Memorial Library during Home for the Holidays weekend and cross a few people off your holiday gift giving list with these special La Porte City treasures!