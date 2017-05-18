The Iowa Property Tax Credit Claims for Disabled and Senior Citizens and the Mobile Home Owner Application for Reduced Rate are to be filed with the county treasurer by June 1, according to Rita M. Schmidt, Black Hawk County Treasurer. The credit will be applied to taxes due and payable in September 2017-March 2018.

Iowa residents are eligible for property tax credit if their total household income, including Social Security, was less than $22,584.00 for 2016 and if they were 65 years of age or older by December 31, 2016 or totally disabled and 18 years of age or older by December 31, 2016. If filing due to a disability, a current proof of disability will be required and must be attached to the form when returning to the Treasurer’s office.

If your mobile home is subject to the annual tax based on square footage, you may be eligible to claim a reduced tax rate. Iowa residents are eligible to claim a reduced tax rate if their 2016 household income was less than $22,584.00 and if they were 23 years of age or older as of December 31, 2016.

Questions may be directed to the county treasurer’s office at 833-3013.