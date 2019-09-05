Teresa Marie Gaston-Braack, 56, died August 29, 2019 of a sudden illness.

She was born January 13, 1963, the daughter of Roy and Betty (Brooks) Gaston. A graduate of La Porte City High School, Teresa married Leonard Landt on April 4,1990. He later died on June 15,1992. On March 30,1993, she married John Braack. He later died on October 31, 2010. Teresa was a waitress who took great joy in serving people. Before working at the 218 Café in Vinton, she waitressed in restaurants in Las Vegas. She later worked with her sister Adonna in a housecleaning business. Teresa loved being outdoors working in her yard and garden. She particularly enjoyed fishing and kayaking.

Teresa is survived by her parents, Roy and Betty; brothers Roger (Ginger) Gaston of Calhoun, Louisiana and Kevin Gaston of Waterloo; sisters Mary “Kathy” (Mike) Gardner of Evansdale, Adonna (Mike) Peters of Garrison; four nieces, Jennifer (Matthew) Welch,Tabitha Gardner, Krystal Gaston and Katie Riggins; three nephews, Nick Gaston, Roy Gardner, Cameron Peters and ten great-nieces and nephews, Kaitlyn Gardner, Kyler Gardner, Justis Gaston, Autumn Luck, Abyl Luck, Collin Gaston, Colton Gaston, Kynley Gaston, Brinkley Riggins and Caden Riggins.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Leonard Landt and John Braack; a brother, Roy “Sonny” Gaston.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, September 14 from noon to 4 PM at AmVet Post 31, 706 Colleen Avenue in Evansdale.

Memorials may be forwarded to the family.