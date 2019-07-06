Terry A. Dugan, 53, of La Porte City, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at MercyOne Hospital-Waterloo of natural causes. He was born March 3, 1966 in Oelwein the son of Raymond and Henrietta Smith Dugan.

He married Rae Marticoff on August 23, 1997 in Tripoli.

Terry owned and operated Dugan Construction.

He loved classic cars, football and spending time with family and friends. He was a patient of the Iowa Donor Network, giving families hope and healing from his gift of donation.

Terry is survived by his wife, Rae of La Porte City; his children Devin and Alexis “Lexie” Dugan both of La Porte City; one brother, Danny Dugan of Oelwein; one sister, Rita Dugan of Oelwein and one sister-in-law, Janet Dugan of Maynard.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Carl and David Dugan.

Memorial Service: will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the American Lutheran Church in La Porte City. Family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Hazelton.

In Lieu of Flowers memorials may be directed to the family, where a memorial fund will be established.

