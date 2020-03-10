The La Porte City Lions Club will be hosting Music Bingo on Saturday, March 14th in conjunction with the Saint Patty’s Day Party at La Porte City Golf Club. Music bingo is a fun spin on traditional bingo that allows guests to jam out to snippets of their favorite songs while playing competitively against other music lovers! It is sweeping the nation and now the LPC Golf Club! Instead of calling out numbers, DJ Hoov will play songs and players will mark off correct musical answers to hints from the songs being played. Categories include Disney, 80’s Hair Bands, Antonyms, Movie Soundtracks, TV Themes, Anagrams, and many more! $3 for 1 card, $5 for 2 cards per round. After someone gets a bingo, there will be a quick break for snacks and drinks (pop, seltzers, beer, mixed drinks, chips, peanuts, pizza, etc.) which will be available for purchase from the golf club. Prizes for each game winner! Players will need to buy a new bingo card(s) after each game. Play as many or as few rounds as you like (up to 33 games!). Everything you need to play will be provided – just bring your allowance for bingo cards and snacks. All proceeds go to the LPC Ball Diamond project.

The first round of Music Bingo will start about 7 PM and continue throughout the evening until 11 PM or until out of participants.