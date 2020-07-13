Last week, Nomi Health, the State of Iowa’s operating partner in the coronavirus testing program TestIowa, announced the program has now conducted over 100,000 Covid-19 tests in the Hawkeye State.

Through today, TestIowa has already conducted 861,368 online assessments checking the eligibility of Iowans to get tested for COVID-19, collected 98,782 tests at the program’s 20 sites across the state, and accounts for 28% of all testing in the State. TestIowa has been exceeding the program’s goal of 3,000 daily tests since June 22nd.

“These latest figures show how well TestIowa is working – in the last week alone, TestIowa has accounted for 38% of all testing done in this state,” said Nomi Health Chief Operating Officer Josh Walker. “We’re incredibly proud of our work with the State and Governor Reynolds to streamline the testing process so we can decrease barriers and increase access to testing services for all communities in Iowa. As the program continues to grow and test more and more people so this State can get back on its feet, we’re also proud to have ensured the turnaround time for test results averages just 48 hours.”

“In the face of a global pandemic, we had to be bold, ambitious, and move quickly to launch a comprehensive initiative to combat the spread of COVID19 in Iowa and protect the lives and livelihoods of Iowans,” said Gov. Reynolds. “TestIowa has not only provided for our state with critical testing capacity but realtime, in-depth data and analysis to inform our response to the pandemic. Through TestIowa, the state is currently testing more than 3,000 people a day, across 20 Test Iowa drive up and clinic sites. Reaching today’s milestone could not have happened without unprecedented collaboration between state and local government as well as local healthcare providers. TestIowa’s success puts us in a strong position to continue slowing the spread of COVID19, allowing us to reopen safely and responsibly.”

TestIowa criteria allow any Iowan to be tested, regardless of symptoms or potential exposure to the virus and the program provides free testing access to high-risk and underserved communities in the State.

To date, Nomi Health has delivered on its goal of supplying the State with over 200,000 FDA-authorized tests, launched TestIowa.com with leading software companies, set up and validated a CLIA-certified lab at the Iowa State Hygienic Laboratory and worked with hundreds of Iowans to mobilize over 15 testing sites across the State, including in Polk, Linn, Caroll, Cass, Crawford, Des Moines, Dickinson, Dubuque, Kossuth, Mitchell, Scott, Wapello, Buena Vista, Black Hawk, Sioux, Marshall, Pottawattamie and Dallas. For more information about COVID-19 testing in Iowa, visit TestIowa.com.