As written by the first graders at La Porte City Elementary School

My cousins, my dad’s brother, my brother, my baby cousin, and my grandma will all come to Thanksgiving dinner. We will have turkey, carrots, hashbrowns, green beans, cookies, chocolate pie, and cake to eat. We will drink water, chocolate milk, and water. My grandma and I will put chocolate syrup on the turkey and on the hashbrowns. Then I will roast them for 8-12 minutes. I will put the green beans in the oven for 2 minutes at 19°. We will get the cookies, chocolate pie, and cake from Target. Then we will eat at the big, long table with the sheets on top. By Michael Bunston

Joseph, Emmett, Michael, Kylar, Ethan, Emma, and everyone else in my class will come to my Thanksgiving dinner. My grandma will cook the food and I will serve everybody! We will eat turkey, chicken, and ice cream. My grandma will wash the turkey and then cook it in the oven for 6 minutes on hot. She washes the chicken to get all the feathers out. She cooks the chicken in the microwave for 20 minutes at 7°. We will eat half chocolate and half vanilla ice cream. We will have lots of ice cream! By Sophia Coleman

Mom, Dad, Nikoli, Amelia, and me will be at our Thanksgiving dinner. We will eat turkey, mashed potatoes, corn, chicken and dessert. We will have milk to drink. Mom will cook the turkey in the oven on warm for one minute. We make apple pie in the oven on hot for 4 minutes. We will peel the potatoes, then smash them and cook them in the microwave on hot for 7 minutes. We will buy our corn from the grocery store and cook it. By Alexis Parks

Mom, Dad, my sister Chloe, Mom’s brother Zach, Aunt Ariel, Nate, Grandpa Jeff, my cousin, and me will have Thanksgiving together. We will eat turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, and vanilla cake. Grandma Mary will fix the turkey. She cooks it in the oven for 18 minutes at 8°. We will cook the potatoes for 10 minutes at 7° once they are peeled. We will bake the cake for 18 minutes at 10° after we mix it up. We will frost the cake with strawberry frosting. We will drink water or milk. By Chelsea Juhl

Rick, Mom, Rick’s sister, Papa, Xavier and I will all come to Thanksgiving dinner. We will eat turkey, potatoes, strawberry pie, cupcakes, broccoli, and macaroni. The kids will drink juice and the adults will drink beer. We will buy the turkey from Wal-Mart. We will cut the potatoes and cook them for 4 minutes at 10°. We will make the cupcakes by baking them in a jar for 9 minutes at 100°. The macaroni will be cooked in the microwave for one minute at 13°. By Maverick Medhaug

My mom, dad, Grandma Diane, my aunt Sarah, my cousins, my brother, and I will all eat Thanksgiving dinner together. We will have mashed potatoes, ham, broccoli, carrots, chocolate pie, and apple pie. We will eat at Grandma Robert’s and will take some food there. I will help Grandma make the apple pie. I will peel the apples and Grandma will make the crust. We’ll bake the pie in the oven for 12 minutes on low. I will also help by putting out the forks and spoons. By Macy Buckingham

My mom, my brother, my mom’s friends, and I will all be at Thanksgiving dinner together. We will eat turkey, hot dogs, grapes, cheese, Oreos, mashed potatoes, broccoli, and chocolate cake. We will drink Orange Crush and milk. The turkey is cooked already, so we will just heat it up in the oven for 10 minutes on high. The hot dogs are cooked in the oven for 11 minutes. We wash the grapes and they will go on the table. The potatoes get cooked on top of the stove for 5 minutes at 10°. We will just buy the cake. By Brayden Caldwell

Grandpa, Grandma, Mom, Dad, Aunt Josie, Uncle Devin, my baby brother, and I will all come to Thanksgiving dinner. We will eat turkey, watermelon, and ham, and we will have Pepsi to drink. We will cook the turkey in the oven for 11 minutes on low and cook the ham on the stove on high for 10 minutes. We will cut the watermelon into slices before we eat. By Brynlee Fisher

Grandma, Grandpa, all of my cousins, my dad, my mom, my brothers and my sister, and I will all eat Thanksgiving dinner. We will eat turkey, mac ‘n cheese, brownies, a relish tray (with little tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, and peppers), and lettuce with ranch. We will drink milk or water. They will kill a turkey and then cook it at my grandma’s house. She cooks it on her stove for 10 minutes on hot. The mac ‘n cheese comes from a box and is cooked on the stove for 20 minutes. We will buy the relish tray. My dad will buy the brownies and they will have chocolate inside! By Ainslie Gerst

My cousins, mom, dad, my other mom and dad, Maverick, Xavier, my brother, Mrs. Pospisil, and Pat will all come to Thanksgiving dinner with me. We will eat chicken legs, hot dogs, burritos, and apples. We will drink chocolate milk and orange juice. Nick will grill the chicken legs on the grill for 20 minutes, He will cook the hot dogs on the grill, too, for 10 minutes. I fix the burritos in the oven for 16 minutes on warm. We just eat the apples regular. By Emmett Harp

My grandma Brenda, Grandpa Stave, my cousins, Uncle Jesse, Uncle Joel, Aunt Erin, Mom, Dad, my sisters and I will all have Thanksgiving together. We will have turkey, raspberry and strawberry pie, mashed potatoes with gravy and stuffing, carrots, tomatoes, and celery with peanut butter. We’ll drink juice. We kill the turkey and then cook it in the oven for 10 minutes on warm. We get strawberries, raspberries, and a crust from the store. We cook it for 12 minutes on hot. Then we take the bread for the stuffing and cut it into little pieces. We use celery and onions for the stuffing. We buy potatoes and make gravy with water and brown food dye. By Aimya Hinebaugh

Mom, Dad, Grandpa, Grandma, Beau, Devin, my cousin and I will all come to Thanksgiving. We’ll eat turkey, noodles, and ice cream, and we will have apple juice to drink. A chef will cook the turkey in our oven in the kitchen for 20 minutes at 60°. The noodles get cooked in a pan for 10 minutes at 40°. We will buy mint ice cream. By Ethan Logan

Mom, Dad, my uncles, my grandpas and grandmas, my cousins, my sisters, and I will all have Thanksgiving dinner together. We will eat turkey, chicken, and peanut butter and jelly with bread. We will all drink orange juice and water. My dad will shoot a turkey and clean all the feathers off. Mom or Dad will cook the turkey in the oven for 30 minutes at the middle temperature. They clean the feather hairs off the chicken and cook it in the oven for 4 minutes at the middle, too. By Kylar Pennell

Grandma, Grandpa, my cousins, Lily and Owen, Mom and Dad, my friends and I will all have Thanksgiving together. We’ll eat turkey, pumpkin pie, rice, and tater tot casserole. We will drink apple juice. Mom will make the turkey a little bit burnt. She puts it in the stove sometimes. She cooks it for 25 minutes at 60°. I will help mom make the pumpkin pie. We’ll get a pan and some bread and put little pieces of pumpkin in the oven to melt them. Then we take it out of the oven and set it by the window to cool. Mom makes the tater tot casserole in the stove for 12 minutes at 12°. By Henry Schmitz

Dad, Mom Grandma, Grandpa, my aunt and uncle, my other 2 grandmas, my grandpa, my brother, sister and I will come to Thanksgiving. We will eat turkey, ham, pumpkin pie, chocolate pie, buns with butter, carrots, and potatoes. We’ll drink water and Dr. Pepper. My grandma will make the pumpkin and chocolate pie. My dad buys the turkey and ham already cooked. We buy the carrots and potatoes. The potatoes are already cooked, too. By Colton Gardner

My mom and dad, my 2 sisters, and I will have Thanksgiving dinner together, We will eat bread, pizza, turkey, mac ‘n cheese, corn dogs, chicken nuggets, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, and hot dogs. We’ll drink chocolate milk and apple juice. We will buy the pizza at the pizza restaurant, we will get 10 pieces of turkey at Wal-Mart. We cook it in the oven for 20 minutes at warm. We make the mac ‘n cheese with water and milk. We mix it, cook it, turn the oven off then mix it and pour it on the plates for Thanksgiving. We make the hamburgers, cheeseburgers, and hot dogs for all the kids, and mom and dad in the family. By Andres Caraveo

Big Emma, Eve, Woody, Anna, Molly (my dead dog in spirit), Dobby (my dog), Jim Davis (my cat), me, my mom and dad, and Baylee will all have Thanksgiving together. We’ll eat turkey, cookies, chocolate covered pretzels, and carrot cake. The kids will drink orange juice and the grown ups will drink beer. We’ll cook the turkey in the stove for 20 minutes at 30°. We get our cookies from Rocket’s Bakery. The pretzels and cake come from Rocket’s Bakery, too. We go to Big Emma’s house to eat Thanksgiving dinner. By Emma Pietan

My cousins, a neighbor from across the street, my mom and dad, Ethan (maybe), my brother, sisters, and I will have Thanksgiving dinner together. We will eat turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, green beans, Oreo fluff, and ice cream. We’ll drink punch and water. My dad grabs a knife and cuts the feathers off the turkey. He cuts it up. He puts it in the oven for 10 minutes at 16°, then we get a crispy turkey. My dad makes the best crispy turkey! Mom makes the mashed potatoes and green bean casserole. She makes the Oreo fluff, too. We have cookies & cream and cookie dough ice cream for dessert. By Abel Timmons

My mom, dad, grandma, grandpa, my baby sister, and I will eat Thanksgiving dinner together. We will eat turkey, fries, burgers, corn, pumpkin pie, and cherry pie. We’ll drink soda, too. We will cook the turkey in the oven for 45 minutes at 48°. We’ll cook the fries, burgers, and corn on the stove for 25 minutes at 45°. I will help make the pumpkin and cherry pies. I’ll get the ingredients for the pies. We will cook them in the oven for 26 minutes at 11°, which is super hot! By Joseph Palmieri

For Thanksgiving we will be eating turkey, french fries, ice cream and chocolate chips. We will put the turkey in the oven at 60 degrees and cook for 2 minutes. Put the french fries in their too and cook for 16 minutes. We will be drinking chocolate milk. My guests will be Mom, Dad, Aunt Kelly, cousin Charlie and Brenna. By Henry Barlow

We will be eating turkey, french fries, chicken and cake for our Thanksgiving feast. We will drink lemonade. We will cook the turkey in the oven at 500 degrees for 1 hour. The french fries for 4 minutes and the chicken for 5 minutes. My dad will make the cake. Dad, Mom, Grandpa, Grandma, my sister and cousins will be at our meal. By Emmitt Belfield

For Thanksgiving we will be eating turkey, mashed potatoes, corn, little smokies, pie and ice cream. We will drink water, milk or juice. Grandma will make the turkey. I will help mom make the mashed potatoes. I will open the package and pour in hot water. Mom will stir on the stove. Grandpa will make the pie. My Mom, Dad, Sadara, Connor, Grandma and Grandpa will be the guests at our Thanksgiving feast. By Nikkie Covey

We will have turkey, chicken, my Mom’s mashed potatoes and my Grandma’s brownies at our Thanksgiving. We will drink milk. First we will put the turkey and chicken in the oven at 200 degrees for half an hour. I will help Mom mash the potatoes. Grandma Craft and I will make the brownies before Thanksgiving. My Mom, Dad, my sisters, Grandma and Grandpa, Uncle Mike and Hope and my cousins will be at my Thanksgiving meal. By Natalie Craft

We will be eating chicken, bbq sauce, potatoes, corn, cake and ice cream at our Thanksgiving meal. We will drink Sprite, water and lemonade. I will put the chicken in the oven at 15 degrees for 1 hour. My Dad will make the potatoes. I will help him make the cake. Grandma will make the corn. Grandma, my brothers and I will set the table. Papa, Dad, Grandpa, Mom, my brothers and cousins will be at the meal. By Owen Clark

For our Thanksgiving we will be eating turkey, rolls and ice cream. We will be drinking juice. My Mom will put the turkey in the oven at 15 degrees for 10 hours. My cousins will set the table. I will get the silverware. The people at my feast will be Mom, Dad, Grandma, Addy, Bubba and Sadie. By Letty Burns

We will be having the turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberries, and apple pie. We will drink water. We will put the turkey in the oven at 15 degrees for 10 seconds. Grandma will make potatoes and mom will make the apple pie. Roland will set the table. We will be going to Grandma’s house. Mom, Roland, Connor, Summer, Kendra and Dad will be there. By Esther DeHart

We will be having turkey, mashed potatoes, rolls, salad, and apple pie. We will be drinking milk. Cody Grandpa will shoot the turkey. Grandma will put it in the oven at 10 degrees for 15 minutes. Mom will bring the salad. I will bring the apples from our tree and help Grandma make the pie. Mom, Dad, Greyson, Cody Grandma and Grandpa and Grandpa Larry will be eating our food. By Violet Hanna

For Thanksgiving we will be eating chicken, mashed potatoes, squash and brownies. We will drink milk. I will set the table. Grandma will put the chicken in a pot and boil it. Dad will make the mashed potatoes and I will help. Grandma, Grandpa, Mom, Dad and Aunt Val will be at our meal. By Lennon Henson

We will be eating turkey, french fries, chicken nuggets and fortune cookies. We will drink water and juice. Grandma and Grandpa will drink wine. Dad will shoot the turkey. Mom will clean all the feathers off. Cook it in the oven at 15 degrees Fahrenheit for 16 minutes. When the turkey is done, Dad will put the chicken nuggets and fries in. When dinner is done I will play on my xbox. Mom, Dad, Chase, Joselyn, Grandma and Grandpa will all come to my house. By Tanner Tadych

At our Thanksgiving meal we will be having turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, rolls and cherry pie. We will buy the turkey at Hy-Vee. Clean it in the sink. Put it in the oven at 7 degrees Fahrenheit for 4 hours. Mom will buy the mashed potatoes. Grandma will buy the pie and bring it. We will drink water or lemonade. Mom, Dad, Cayden, Grandma, Grandpa, my aunt and uncle, Everly and Elliana will be at our meal. It will be at my house. By Addi Stoneman

We will eat deviled eggs, turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and green apple pie. We will drink kool-aid, milk or water. Brock will shoot the turkey. Grandma will clean it and take off the feathers. She will put hot sauce on it and cook it in the oven at 5 degrees for 5 minutes. I will help mom make the apple pie. We will go to my grandma’s house with all of my aunts, uncles and cousins. By Spencer Ruzicka

We will be eating turkey, cranberry sauce, cheese and crackers, mashed potatoes and cherry pie. We will drink apple juice and milk. First you take out the bones. Then you put it in the oven at 15 degrees for 10 minutes. Aunt Jenny will do the mashed potatoes. Grandma will make the cherry pie—She’s a good cook! We are going to Jenny and Matt’s house with Grandma, Grandpa, Mom, Dad, Abby and Grace. By Grant Johnson

For our Thanksgiving we will eat turkey, carrots, broccoli, tomatoes with ranch, fruit and apple crisp. We will drink apple juice and orange juice. Grandpa, Dad and I will shoot the turkey in Grandpa’s field. Grandpa will clean. Mom stuffs the turkey with mashed potatoes. She puts it in a pan and bakes it with strawberries, blueberries and grapes. We will put it in the oven for 74 minutes and then 49 minutes. After dinner all my cousins will chase me. My Grandma, Grandpa, all of my aunts and uncles and cousins will be at our Thanksgiving. By Cael Reiter

We will be eating turkey, cranberry sauce, corn, mashed potatoes and gravy, pumpkin pie and whipped cream. We will drink apple cider and Sprite. First we will take the turkey out of the package. Clean it off with water. Add spices and stuff with it with mashed potatoes, vegetable and cranberry sauce. Put it in the oven at 110 degrees Fahrenheit for 40 minutes. Grandma will make the pumpkin pie. After dinner we will play Marco Polo downstairs. We will be going to Grandma and Grandpas. Uncle Joe and Scottie, Dawn, Shirly, Mom, Dad, Addie and Ellie will be at our meal. By Marek Pospisil

For our Thanksgiving we will be eating turkey, macaroni and cheese, cheesecake and regular cake. We will be drinking juice or milk. Mom will buy the turkey. Then we will wash it on the dining room table. Then put it on a pan and put it in the oven. Bake at 30 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes. I will help mom make the cheesecake. Grandma will bring the regular cake. Grandma Vickie, Grandpa, Mom, Dad and Ella will be at our dinner! By Alayna Opperman

We will have turkey, ham, rice, carrots, mashed potatoes, and strawberry cake for our Thanksgiving meal. We will drink raspberry punch. I will buy the turkey at Target. I will let it thaw for 10 days. Then I will cook it in the oven at 15 degrees for 10 minutes. After it’s cooked it will be stuffed with seasoning. I will help my mom carve it. My mom, dad, my aunt, uncle and cousins will be at our meal. We will go to Grandma and Grandpas. By Carter Thompson

For Thanksgiving we will be having turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, cookies and ice cream. We will drink water. Dad will buy the turkey at Hy-Vee. He will season it then put it in the oven at 300 degrees for 30 minutes. Dad will mash the potatoes with a tool he has and make the cookies. Dad is a good cook! Mom, Dad, Monica and Malcolm will be at our Thanksgiving meal! By Rhian Wyss