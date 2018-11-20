As written by the first graders at La Porte City Elementary School

For Thanksgiving we are having chicken nuggets and pepperoni pizza. We will drink milk. Put the food in the oven for seven minutes. Maddy, Shannon, Grandma and Papa will come for dinner. By Landon Groeneveld

Macaroni and Cheese, turkey, strawberry pie and pickle wraps is what we will eat. Pop and lemonade is what we drink. The macaroni will bake for 10 minutes. The pie will bake for two minutes. My Grandma and Grandpa, my dog, my cat and Avery F. will be at my home. By Brynlee Davis

We are eating turkey, potatoes and gravy with corn. We will be drinking coke. I will hunt with my Grandpa for the turkey. Cook the turkey for one hour. My whole family which is a lot of people will be there. By Maddox Rubino

Turkey with cheesy potatoes will be on the menu. We will drink coke. Put the turkey in the crockpot for 70 minutes. Cut the potatoes and cheese. Put in the oven for 50 minutes. My family, cousins, Grandma, Mom and Dad will be there. By Jace Bechthold

We will eat turkey, chicken, hamburgers, buttered pickles and sour cream for Thanksgiving day dinner. We will drink root beer, pepsi and cherry pepsi. Cook the turkey in the fryer for 40 minutes. Cook the chicken in the other fryer. Cook the hamburgers on the smoker about 20 minutes. My Grandma, Papa, my cousins, uncles and neighbors will be at my grandma’s house. By Lange Frost

We will be eating turkey, pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes and chicken. We will have lemonade to drink. Put stuffing made of dough mixed in the mixer into the turkey. Cook the turkey at 100 degrees for 1 hour. I will make the crust for the pumpkin pie. We will eat that with ice cream and whipped cream. Mom, Dad, Sis and me will be at Thanksgiving Day dinner. By Tedy Richardson

We are having mashed potatoes, turkey, chicken nuggets and apple pie. All kinds of pop and cherry juice boxes are what we will drink. Cook the turkey and chicken in the oven for 10 minutes. Grandma, my mom, and grandpa will be there. Also my other grandma and grandpa, my cousins. By Avery Mullen

We will eat turkey, cheesy potatoes, gravy, and chocolate pie. We will drink Sprite. My dad will hunt for the turkey. I will get other stuff at the store. Grandma makes the chocolate pie. Cook the turkey for 5 minutes in the hot oven. My aunt, grandma and my family will be there. By Avery Foulk

We are having turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, apple yogurt for dinner. We will drink Sprite. We will cook the turkey 30 minutes and 66 seconds outside on the grill. Mom, dad, my cousins, aunt, uncle, grandma and grandpa, my brother, sister, step-brother and step-sister will be there and that’s it. By Miguel Tapia

We will eat turkey, stuffing, potatoes with gravy, chicken with orange marablade. Kool-aid is what we drink. Cook the turkey in the oven for 3 minutes at 30 degrees. Aunt Megan, Aunt Linny, grandma and grandpa, and my cousins Josie and Alaine will be there. By Aurora Schmidt

For Thanksgiving we will have turkey, lettuce salad with carrots and ranch dressing, cheese bread sticks and apple pie. We drink chocolate milk. We buy the cheese sticks and cook them for 3 minutes. My mom makes the apple pie and cooks it for 6 minutes. The turkey cooks in the oven for 20 minutes. Taki my one year old dog who doesn’t sit or mind well will be there with mom, dad, brothers and grandma. By Paige Wenszell

We will eat turkey, chocolate cookies cheesy potatoes and orange juice for dinner. We drink milk too. Put the turkey in the oven 2 degrees for 22 hours. Mom, dad, my sister Olivia, my grandma and grandpa will be there for dinner. Grandma has her arm in a sling because she fell. By Liz Sheffler

We eat turkey, mashed potatoes, rolls and caramel ice cream. We drink orange pop. Cook the turkey in the oven for 8 minutes at 8 degrees. We cook the mashed potatoes in a pot on the stove for about an hour. My mom, dad, my brothers and my grandma will be there. Cooking is hard work. By Blake Kaalberg

We will eat turkey, white cake with frosting, chicken nuggets for dinner. We love lemonade and so we drink that. Cook the turkey in the oven for half a day. Buy the cake at the grocery store. I want my daddy, grandma and grandpa, my mom and my friends there for dinner. By Alivia Lindquist

We will eat turkey, ham with sauce, chocolate ice cream. Roast the turkey in the oven for 2 minutes with soy sauce on the turkey. Ham and bacon with pancake syrup is really good. Buy the ice cream at Walmart or Target. My grandma, papa, mom, dad, my sister, uncle and aunt and me will be there. By Baylee Pietan

We eat turkey, lettuce with juice, mashed potatoes with gravy, buttered cheese sticks and slidders. Cook the turkey for 5 or 6 minutes in the oven on high. Bake a vanilla cake with frosting. My family will be at my house on Thanksgiving. We are going to play on the Nintendo Fortnite. By Gabe Grote

For Thanksgiving, we will eat turkey, mashed potatoes, tomatoes, carrots, and pumpkin pie for dessert. We will go hunting for a turkey first, then put it in the oven. We usually cook it for 5-20 minutes. We will get the table ready with milk and adult drinks. Next, we’ll put the carrots in the oven for 10-15 minutes. Then we’ll eat! My cousins, grandma and grandpa, brother, parents and I will all be there. By Taydom Lange

We will have chicken, turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, and pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving. We will drink water and juice. We will catch a turkey and fry it in a bucket for 10 minutes. Then we will get potatoes and take all of the skin off. We will mash the potatoes up and cook them in the oven at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. We’ll make the gravy in a pot in the oven, too. We’ll buy the corn from the store, take it off the cob, and cook it in the microwave for one minute. For the pie, we will make the dough, roll it out, put it in a pan, pour the pumpkin in the pan, and bake in the oven for 30 minutes. Zach, Heather, Max, Quinn, Hallie, Emily, Jason, Sadie, Mom, Dad, Ruby, Lucy, Meemo, Kristi, Alex, Leight, Cybil and Matt will all come to my Thanksgiving dinner. By Annie Parson

We will eat mashed potatoes, butter, turkey, beans, and Thanksgiving cake (a normal cake with a turkey on top). We will drink water and chocolate milk. First, we will cook the turkey in a really hot oven for about 15 minutes. Next we will scrape the outsides off of the potatoes. We will put them in a bowl and cook them in the microwave with butter until they melt. We will get them out and put them in a big bowl. Grandma will buy the cake at Wal-Mart. We will go to my grandma’s house and eat with my brother (Kylar), my cousins (Cameron, Kinley, and Kaden), my mom (Jamie), my dad (Matt), and my cousin (Kimberly). By Raelynn Pennell

We will eat turkey, corn, green beans, cooked carrots, pumpkin pie, candy corn and potatoes. We will drink milk and chocolate milk. The turkey will be cooked on the grill for 10 minutes at a warm temperature. The corn and green beans will be cooked on the stove for 8 minutes. The carrots will be cooked in the microwave for 7 minutes and 20 seconds, and we’ll buy the pumpkin pie at HyVee. We will invite my cousins, great-grandpa and grandmas, grandma and grandpas, Ben, Jake, Mom, Dad, Lizzy, and me. By Luke Rosauer

We will eat turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, apples, fish, and cake. We will have water and milk to drink. We will put the turkey in the oven for 10 minutes at 30 degrees. The potatoes will be cooked in the microwave for 20 minutes. The cake will be cooked in the stove for 2 minutes at 30 degrees. We’ll buy the apples at Target and will go fishing for the fish. We will cook the fish in the oven for 30 minutes at 10 degrees. Grandma, Grandpa, Dad, Mom, Henley, Willa, and I will be at my Thanksgiving dinner. By Finn Wolff

We will have Grandma’s friends, Dad, Mom, Ava, me, and Grandma and Grandpa at our Thanksgiving dinner. We will eat turkey, mashed potatoes, soup, pumpkin pie and corn and have soda to drink. The turkey will be cooked in the stove for 27 minutes at 100 degrees. The potatoes are smashed after cooking them for 20 minutes on low. We will buy the pumpkin pie at HyVee. By Andruw Stock

We are going to eat turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, celery, grapes, watermelon, and ice cream. We will have lemonade and fruit punch to drink. The turkey will be cooked in the oven for 5 minutes on hot. The mashed potatoes will be cooked in a pan on the stove and the watermelon will be cut into triangles. We will have chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry ice cream for dessert. My grandmas and grandpas, Dad, Mom, Tanner, Jayden, and I will come to my Thanksgiving dinner. By Aubrey Rose

We will eat turkey, apple pie, bagels, muffins, potatoes, and corn, and we will drink root beer. Grandpa will smoke the turkey in the smoker for one hour. Grandma will make the apple pies and chocolate chip muffins. We will buy the bagels and eat them cold. We will put the potatoes in the microwave for 30 seconds on high, and Grandpa will fix corn on the cob in the oven. My Grandma, Grandpa, Grammy, Kajsa, Mom, Dad, and I will all come. By Huck Skram

We will have turkey, potatoes, pineapple, corn, and pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving dinner. We will have water, milk, and lemonade to drink. We will put the turkey in a pan in the oven for 3 hours at 60 degrees. The potatoes will be in a pan and cook for 6 hours. We’ll make the pumpkin pie on top of the stove for 50 minutes at 40 degrees. The corn will cook in a pot for 10 minutes and then be put into a bowl. My grandpa, Mom, Brayden, Blake, Hunter, my dad, and me will all be at dinner. By Cooper Holman

We will eat turkey, pumpkin pie, potatoes, corn, and apples. We will have water, milk, and Coke to drink. I will cook the turkey in the microwave for 4 minutes on medium. We’ll put the potatoes on the stove in a pan for 3 minutes on low. The pumpkin pie will me made by taking the seeds and putting them on a pan and getting the stuff to make it look like a pie. We’ll cook the pie in the oven for 4 minutes at medium. I will have Thanksgiving dinner with my grandma and grandpa, cousins, mom and dad, and Charlie. By Will Harmon

We will have turkey, corn, fruit, fresh potatoes, milk, pumpkin pie and other pies for Thanksgiving dinner. We will cook the turkey in the oven for 20 minutes on warm. The corn will be cooked in the microwave for 6 minutes on medium. The potatoes cook in the microwave for 10 minutes on medium. We will buy the pies at Target. My grandma and grandpa, my aunts and cousins, my uncle, Wesley, Savannah, Mom and Dad, some of my friends, and I will all be at dinner. By Alyson Gaston

For Thanksgiving dinner, we will eat turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, chocolate cake, and corn. We will drink milk, chocolate milk, and lemonade. Wil will cook the turkey on the stove in a pan for 20 minutes. We’ll cut the potatoes up and cook them in a pan for 8 minutes on medium. We’ll make a cake from a mix, put it in a bowl, get 4 eggs and crack them in a bowl with some milk. We’ll mix it all up and pour it into a pot and bake it for 30 minutes. We’ll get a big plate, dump the cake on the plate, put toppings on, and then eat it! My 3 aunts, 2 cousins, my cousin’s mom, Leelee, Anna, Joshua, Mom, Dad, and I will all be at my Thanksgiving dinner. By Jerrica Colan

We will eat chicken, pumpkin pie with candy pumpkins, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, and lemonade. I will put the chicken in the oven for 5 minutes. Then put the potatoes in the oven for 6 minutes. We can buy the pumpkin pie at Target. Mom will make the mashed potatoes and gravy. Both of my grandmas and grandpas, my aunt Heather, my sister Emlyn, my brothers Liam and Rowen, my cousins, my mom and dad, and I will all be at Thanksgiving dinner. By Isla Althof

For Thanksgiving, we will eat meat, corn, and pumpkin pie. We will have water to drink. I will cook the meat in the oven in a pan for 2 hours at 1 degree. Then we’ll cook the corn in a pan on the stove for 1 minute on hot. The pumpkin pie will cook in the oven for 12 minutes on hot. My mom, dad, sister, and brother will eat this Thanksgiving dinner with me. By Maci Kinsinger

We will have turkey, mashed potatoes, corn, pumpkin pie, and cheese for Thanksgiving dinner. We will drink orange juice, milk, and pop. We will buy a turkey and put it in the oven for an hour at 40 degrees. Grandma will buy mashed potatoes and cook them on the stove in a pan for 10 minutes on medium. We will go to HyVee and buy the pumpkin pie, then put whipped cream on top. We’ll cook the corn in the oven for 30 minutes at 30 degrees. My uncles, aunts, mom, grandma, grandpa, brother, and I will all eat together. By Quinn Craft

We will eat turkey, mac & cheese, buns, pumpkin bars, and ice cream shakes. We will drink juice boxes and lemonade in a can. First we will warm the turkey by putting it in a pan and letting it sit for awhile. Then we’ll cook it on the stove for 13 minutes. For the mac & cheese, we will put water in a big pot and let it boil. Then we’ll put the macaroni and cheese in and cook for 16 minutes. For dessert, we will put ice cream in a cup, put milk in and stir it. We will let it sit in the freezer for an hour until it’s ready to eat. Grandma will make the pumpkin bars. I will have Thanksgiving dinner with my brother, my mom, my grandpa and grandma, and my 18 cousins. By Aedric Prestemon