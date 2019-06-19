By: Emma Harris

It has been heard around town that UHS will have a new principal next school year. Jim Cayton, current UHS principal, has retired after this school year. Stepping into Cayton’s shoes as principal is Jason Toenges, 34, currently employed at MMCRU (Marcus Meriden Cleghorn and Remsen Union).

Toenges has been teaching for several years and has been an administrator for four years. With parents in Cedar Rapids and in-laws in Altoona, Toenges, his wife, and three kids wanted to find a place between the two, leading them to the Union district.

“It sounds like there’s a lot of positive things happening there, so I decided to apply,” Toenges said.

Toenges joked about his qualifications before explaining that they are highly sought after in administrators.

“Nothing. They picked me up off the street. I’m kind of just like a guy who lives in a van up by the river… no, I’m just kidding,” Toenges said.

Toenges has a bachelor’s degree in History education in order to teach secondary education from the University of Iowa and have my master’s degree in educational leadership from Lamar University in Texas because he spent six years teaching in Texas. He is currently working on his superintendent license through UNI .

Toenges has a plan in mind after he takes a few months to observe how things are done at UHS.

“I would say my first goal is just to learn. I want to learn how it works. Every school is different, every place you go is a little different. So I just kind of want to know what people do and why do they do it that way. Then once I have all that figured out, we can have direction about where we’re going next,” Toenges said.

Aside from helping the students, Toenges also has a plan for the staff.

“I like to have reflective conversations about the decisions that they [teachers] make around education because I want all of us to be reflective teachers, reflective principals, people who reflect on their craft and think about ways to do it better,” Toenges said.

While having plans coming into a new school is great, there are things that will take a bit to get used to. Toenges did mention one feature of Union that he’s already adjusting to: the agriculture department having honey bees.

“I’ve heard that the FFA has bees. I don’t know. I don’t have bees here, so maybe it’s something you’re used to, but I’m not really sure,” Toenges said.

Kyle Beermann, UHS English teacher, was on the interviewing committee for Toenges. Beermann believes that the main thing that led the interviewers’ interest to Toenges was his high energy level.

“He had really high energy. He seems to have a passion for education in general and that was a very attractive feature that was really infectious. He had a good knowledge for school improvement,” Beermann said.

Cayton, as current UHS principal, knows what to expect going into a job at Union since he was in the same place only a few years ago.

“Just be open-minded, know that not everyone is open to change. Look at each teacher and student as an individual; don’t stereotype them in a group. Overall, when you get to know students and teachers, they’re good at heart. Just be open-minded and listen to people,” Cayton said.

UHS will welcome Toenges in August when the 2019-2020 school year begins.