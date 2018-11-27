By Anthony Redman

The Union High School fall play was definitely one to remember. This year, the fall play was actually two one-acts “Alice In Wonderland” and “The Wizard of Oz”. The dress rehearsal performance ran on November 1st, and the show opened to the public on November 3rd, and 4th.

The lead cast of “Alice In Wonderland” was Olivia Sash as Alice, and Rylee Sash as Alice’s sister. The two are actually sisters in real life!

The lead cast for “The Wizard of Oz” was Veronica Redman as Dorothy, Jenna Steinlage as Glinda, Witch of the North, Carter Spore as Tin Man, and Noah Damro, as the Cowardly Lion.

Dean Bostian, takes pride in practicing for the play three times a week.

“During the week, I’m here three nights a week for the play, Monday Tuesdays and Thursdays I am here at 7:30 in the morning and I won’t be home until 9:30 at night.”

Needless to say, Bostian spends a lot of time working with students to perfect the plays that you watch at school. People are sometimes astounded on how much practice just one play takes. Every single scene that plays was rehearsed multiple times until perfection, and then it is performed without a lot of mistakes. In conclusion, Bostian, and other directors spend their valuable time perfecting plays for their community to watch, while bringing out the light in students.