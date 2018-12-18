Congratulations to the winners in the 2018 Holiday Home Lighting Contest. Placing first and taking home the top prize of a $75 La Porte City of Commerce Chamber Cheque is the home of Nancy Olson, located at 900 Pine Street. Second place, and a $50 Chamber Cheque, has been awarded to Steve and Molly Bell, 425 West Main Street. Placing third and winning a $25 Chamber Cheque is the home of Dan and Peggy Bast, 202 Walnut Street.

The La Porte City Holiday Home Lighting Contest is sponsored by The Progress Review and La Porte City Utilities. In addition to the Chamber Cheques awarded to the top three homes, each of the homes placing in the top ten that receive service from La Porte City Utilities will receive a $20 credit on their utility bill.

Rounding out the remainder of the top ten homes are Wade and Sara Foulk – 420 W Main Street, Steve and Cindy Haas – 108 Meadow Lane, Danny and Deenie Higgins – 210 Case Road, Dave and Shelly Hopkins – 200 West Main Street, Dick and Dee Hutton – 14 Bruce Lane, Chad and Annie Karr – 106 Meadow Lane and Cliff and Nancy McFarland – 208 Valley Drive.