The Progress Review App needs certain features installed to work properly on iPhones, iPads and other iOS devices. The following steps will help guide you through the process:

STEP ONE

To install The Progress Review App on your iPhone, iPad or other iOS device, click on the installation link provided by The Progress Review. PLEASE NOTE: Use of the SAFARI browser is required to complete the installation. Tap the Install button in the upper right corner to begin installation.

 

STEP TWO

To install The Progress Review App, you must create a PWA Store user account. Enter a valid e-mail address to create an account. You will be prompted to enter a six digit code sent to the e-mail address you enter.

STEP THREE

After entering the six digit code, tap the Verify button. When the code is verified, the screen will refresh to the PWA Store home page.

STEP FOUR

Enter “The Progress Review” in the search bar to locate The Progress Review App.

 

STEP FIVE

To install The Progress Review App tap on the Install button in the upper-right corner of the screen.

 

 

STEP SIX

Tap on the Download button to begin the installation process.

 

STEP SEVEN

Tap the Install button to continue the installation.

 

STEP EIGHT

Tap OK to allow the configuration profile to be displayed.

 

STEP NINE

Tap Install to allow the installation of PWA Store(Enhanced). This feature is required for The Progress Review App to work properly on iOS devices.

 

STEP TEN

Enter the four digit pass-code for your iOS device to allow installation of the PWA Store(Enhanced) profile.

 

STEP ELEVEN

Tap the Install button to continue installation.

 

STEP TWELVE

When the profile has been installed, you should see a confirmation screen.

 

STEP THIRTEEN

To launch The Progress Review App from your home screen, tap the TPR icon.

 

STEP FOURTEEN

If you receive an error message when launching The Progress Review App that references a missing plugin, tap the Install Plugin button to install it.

 

STEP FIFTEEN

To install the PWA Browser, first tap on the GET button. When the text changes from GET to INSTALL, tap the INSTALL button. Following the installation of PWA Browser, return to your home screen and tap The Progress Review App icon to launch the application. Thank you for choosing The Progress Review!

 

 