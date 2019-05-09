The Progress Review’s annual salute to veterans will appear in the May 22, 2019 edition. This special Memorial Day feature includes photos of active, retired and deceased members of the United States Armed Forces.

We invite our readers to participate by submitting the photos of loved ones who have served their country in one of the nation’s military branches.

The deadline to submit a photo is Wednesday, May 15. In addition to the photo, please include the veteran’s name, branch of service and years served, if known.

First published in 2007, The Progress Review’s annual Salute to Veterans featured 43 area veterans. Last year, that number has grown to include 191 members of the armed services.

Submissions may be dropped off at The Progress Review’s office located at 213 Main Street, or sent via e-mail to: news@theprogressreview.co

PLEASE NOTE: Veterans published in the 2018 Memorial Day feature will automatically be included in this year’s salute to military personnel.