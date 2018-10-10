As the seasons shift to Autumn with a little nip in the air, thoughts turn to the upcoming holiday season. Many retail stores already(!) have holiday displays and decorations adorning their shops. While that may seem too early for some, planning for the holiday season is already underway.

In support of your seasonal decorating, Hawkins Memorial Library is once again offering fresh holiday wreaths and outdoor garland. These beautiful, 24-inch wreaths are adorned with pine cones and a bow for just $25. Outdoor garland, sold in lengths of 25 feet are just $30.

Nothing welcomes the holiday season quite like the arfoma of fresh pine. But to add this special touch to your holiday decor, you’ll have to order early, as the deadline is Friday, November 2.

Orders for this fundraiser, which supports ongoing library programs and services, may be placed at Hawkins Memorial Library or online at http://www.laportecity.lib.ia.us/. Wreaths and garland will arrive the Monday after Thanksgiving (Nov. 26).