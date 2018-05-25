Tuesday’s Cedar Valley Honor Flight to Washington DC and the raising of the Avenue of the Flags at West View Cemetery serve as appropriate reminders of why we honor veterans on Memorial Day. This video features images captured by The Progress Review this week and is dedicated to the men and women of America’s military who work diligently to preserve our way of life.
Related Posts
2013 Easter Egg Hunt Prize Winners
March 31, 2013
5K Run/Walk Local Training Group Organizes
March 11, 2013
Family Aquatic Center to Open May 25
May 22, 2013
LPC Garage Sales Sept. 10
August 7, 2016
WOMAN OF THE YEAR
Get the App
Weather
Community Calendar
SHOP
Member Login
Shopping Cart
Your cart is empty
Visit The Shop
Visit The Shop