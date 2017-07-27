Above: On July 26, members of La Porte City’s Public Works Department placed a series of concrete hog slat panels adapted for use as a kayak landing at Wolf Creek Park. With each panel weighing in at 1,400 pounds, workers relied on machinery to do the heavy lifting.

An aerial view of Wolf Creek Park reveals the new contours of the land where the banks of Wolf Creek have been cleared of trees and brush. In addition to a kayak landing (1), the land features improved storm water drainage (2). Further down stream (3), a portion of the south bank has been cleared for a second kayak landing. Photos by Mike Whittlesey.