Three Lady Knights were selected to the 2019 3A Northeast All-District Volleyball Team. Joining senior Jasmyn Bush were juniors Belle Weber and Allie Driscol. Also earning 3A All-State accolades were Jasmyn Bush (1st Team) and Belle Weber (2nd Team).
