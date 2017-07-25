Tie Dye on Tuesday, August 1, with Hawkins Memorial Library and the FFA Historical & Ag Museum. Kids will first learn the history of tie dying, and then they’ll get hands-on knowledge of this art by dying a t-shirt. Participants need to bring a 100% cotton prewashed white t-shirt to tie dye and take home. Tie Dye on Tuesday, August 1, with Hawkins Memorial Library and the FFA Historical & Ag Museum. Kids will first learn the history of tie dying, and then they’ll get hands-on knowledge of this art by dying a t-shirt. Participants need to bring a 100% cotton prewashed white t-shirt to tie dye and take home.

This free program begins at the library at 6 PM and is designed for preschool through 5th grade students.