Summer is here at last! School out, the pool is open, the grass is growing, flowers are blooming and people are lining up at Tootsie’s to get a delicious cool treat. With all thoughts of vacations and Festival of Trails approaching, there is another thing to get excited about this summer, Community Vacation Bible School (VBS)!

Once again, three area churches in the community- American Lutheran Church, Heartland Community Church and Sacred Heart Catholic Church, are working together to create a special event right here in La Porte City. This year our VBS will be focusing on Paul’s Dangerous Journey in Athens, as the Apostle worked to spread the message of Christ to the people who lived there. We also get to experience a bit of what it was like to live in Athens when Paul was there! Expect to see some people in togas, taste some Greek food, play some great games, sing amazing songs, and we’ll even get to meet Paul and his friend Dionysius and hear their stories about what their time was like in Athens!

This is something you won’t want to miss. Community Vacation Bible School will be hosted by Heartland Community Church July 22-25th. Each evening begins with a meal at 5:15 PM. The program that follows begins at 6 PM and concludes at 8 PM.

Open to children ages preschool through fifth grade, Early Bird Registration is only $8 per child, with no more than $20 per family, regardless of the number of kids. A special pool party event from 6-8 PM at the La Porte City Aquatic Center on Sunday July 21st will kick off the week! Registration forms are available at any of the three participating churches. You can also register at the Festival of Trails at the VBS booth on Thursday night at the Park, or the Heartland Kid’s booth next to Pizza Palace on Friday or Saturday during the festival. After festival weekend, late registration is $10 per child with no more than $25 per family.

If you are interested in helping out wit the event, you can also pick up a volunteer registration form at any of the churches as well.