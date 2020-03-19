Timothy R. “Tim” Harkness, age 67, of Dubuque, was called home unexpectedly at 9:08 PM, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital. Because of the unprecedented conditions in our country right now due to the COVID-19 virus, private family services will be held at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and online condolences left at www.behrfuneralhome.com.

Tim was born on May 12, 1952, in Waterloo, Iowa, son of Robert A. and Rose L. (Herold) Harkness.

Tim graduated from La Porte City High School, Class of 1972. He would go on to join the U.S. Navy and honorably serve his country from 1972-1975. He was united in marriage to Cathy Parker on August 26, 1972, they would later divorce. Tim would be fortunate enough to once again find love, and would marry Sue Noack Freisinger on March 5, 2004.

He was always a hard worker and was employed with the Waterloo John Deere Works for several years, until the lay offs during the 1980’s. During that time he went to work for several area farmers before moving to Grand Prairie, Texas, where he found work as a welder at Gifford Hill. When the economy rebounded, Tim returned to La Porte City and his job at John Deere until his eventual retirement. In his free time, Tim enjoyed fishing with his parents, chasing after that elusive hole-in-one on the golf course or sitting quietly reading his latest book by his favorite author, Louis L’Amour. He was also a wiz in the kitchen, his delicious meals and baked goods were appreciated by all. Family was definitely the most important aspect of Tim’s life. He loved spending time with Sue and the children, building Lego creations with his son, Tommy, and everyone knew the grandchildren were no doubt the apples of his eye. We are deeply saddened at losing Tim in our daily lives, but are thankful for the countless memories we have made throughout the years and will cherish forever.

Those left to cherish Tim’s memory include his wife, Susan “Sue” Harkness, Dubuque, IA; his children, Christine (Jeffrey) McFarland, La Porte City, IA, Catherine (Steve) Twitty, Oelwein, IA, Jaime Harkness, La Porte City, IA, Jenni (Colton) Gaede, Tripoli, IA and Tommy Harkness, Dubuque, IA; his step-children, Chrissy (K.C.) Freisinger-Griffore, McFarland, WI, Robert Freisinger, Dubuque, IA and Joseph (Stephanie) Freisinger, Dubuque, IA; his grandchildren, Marrysa Harkness, MacKenzie (Devon) Spooner, Timothy McFarland, Nathan Harkness, Paige Dulin, Logan Dulin and Dalila Freisinger; his 1st great-grandchild expected in May; his siblings, Lorraine (Darryl) McFarland, La Porte City, IA, Ruth (Russell) Richards, Lorena, TX, Doris (Bruce) Parker, La Porte City, IA, Franklyn Harkness, La Porte City, IA, Kenneth (Elena) Harkness, Waterloo, IA, Tony (Kay) Harkness, Crowley, TX, Joseph Harkness, Bruceville-Eddy, TX, Robin (Mandy) Harkness, Cedar Falls, IA and David (Deborah) Harkness, La Porte City, IA; and a brother-in-law, Rick Arbaugh, Webster City, IA.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Marlene Arbaugh.

Tim’s family would like to thank the staff from UnityPoint Home Care, and all of the First Responders who helped care for Tim and assisted the family, your kindness is very appreciated.

Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among his favorite charities.