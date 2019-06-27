Camping is catching on. Long beloved by outdoor enthusiasts, camping is growing in popularity among relative novices as well.

According to the 2018 North American Camping Report, an annual independent study supported by Kampgrounds of America, more than six million new North American households have adopted the camping lifestyle since 2014. In addition, the number of campers who camp three or more times each year increased by 64 percent in that period, highlighting the growing popularity of this awe-inspiring recreational activity.

Veteran campers recognize the importance of creating and leaving a clean campsite behind once their camping trips conclude, but novices may not know just how to accomplish that goal. Maintaining a clean campsite during and after your trip benefits future campers and the park itself, reducing pollution that can adversely affect the local ecosystem, including wildlife. The following tips can help campers ensure their campsite is clean while camping and still clean when they leave to go home.

Give ample thought to what you pack. A clean campsite begins before you even leave for your trip. When packing, think of ways you can reduce litter by packing lighter. Avoid single-use plastic bottles in favor of reusable water bottles. Give considerable thought to how much your group will eat while camping, resisting the temptation to bring extra food that may end up as litter or attract local wildlife to your campsite.

Leave nothing behind. It may sound simple, but anything you bring with you on a camping trip must be taken out with you when you leave. Garbage, waste water and leftover food that may be on the brink of spoiling should not be left behind. Make note of garbage disposal areas near your campsite before your trip, and discard any trash at such sites after leaving your campsite and before leaving the park.

Don’t expand your campsite. Parks and recreation personnel designate specific areas to camp, and campers should stick solely to these areas when setting up their campsites. Stretching these boundaries can compromise nearby vegetation, which local wildlife may rely on to eat.

Learn local laws regarding refuse. Some campgrounds may allow campers to pour out dish water so long as biodegradable soap was used to wash dishes. But not all campgrounds allow such disposal. Upon choosing a campsite, contact the grounds and ask for a list of rules. Strictly adhere to these rules to avoid upsetting and potentially threatening the local ecosystem.

More and more people are recognizing how rewarding camping can be. Camping trips can be even more rewarding when campers take steps to protect their campsites and the local ecosystem.