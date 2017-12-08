Toby Joseph Edmondson, 67, of La Porte City, died Friday, December 1, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

He was born Sept 12, 1950, son of Eileen and George Edmondson.

He is survived by his wife, Jane; a son, Toby (Jennifer) Edmondson Jr. of Evansdale; a daughter, Stacie (Justin) Conrad of Waterloo; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandsons; and a brother, Mike.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and a sister, Elizabeth.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Per Toby’s request there will be no service. Condolences may be sent to 1028 Fox Ave., Evansdale, IA 50707

Toby was a kind man, who often put others first. His love for his family was deep from within.