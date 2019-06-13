The Healthy Cedar Valley Coalition and community partners will present “A Practical Backyard Tour” of Waterloo and Cedar Falls on Saturday, June 15th from 10 AM – 1 PM. An event finale and door prize drawing will take place at SingleSpeed Brewing (Waterloo) at 1:30 PM.

Organizations and homeowners will be opening up their green spaces to share various sustainable and Earth-friendly practices. Visit six creative, sustainable backyards and green spaces at your own pace and in any order. Tour locations will highlight topics such as: rain gardens, pollinator gardens, pesticide-free lawns, host & nectar plants for butterflies, composting, vegetable production, grass paver systems, landscaping on a budget, edible garden weeds, bio-retention cells, rain barrels, and permeable pavers. This public educational event is FREE and will take place rain or shine!

Before the tours, participants should print a backyard tour brochure from the “Healthy Cedar Valley Coalition” Facebook page. The brochure includes event details, tour addresses, map of locations, site descriptions, and the list of prizes at the finale. Pre-registration is not required. However, you can earn 1 EXTRA ticket for the prize drawing when you click “Going” to RSVP on the Facebook event by 3pm on June 14th https://www.facebook.com/events/369002007016221/. Longer descriptions of each site on the tour (and parking tips) can also be found on the Facebook post.

On the day of the event, start at a location of your choice and sign your participation waiver for the day. Receive one free prize drawing ticket at EACH site that you visit, then enter your tickets into the prize drawing during the finale (at SingleSpeed Brewing in Waterloo). This drawing will feature a 55-gallon repurposed rain barrel with converter kit, a pollinator-friendly plant package, rain garden plant kit, and fruit tree. Must be present to win.