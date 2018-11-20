Kadens Kloset needs the community’s help to provide toys for children in need this Christmas! Toys are needed for children of all ages The immediate goal is to provide 200 large toys ($20-$30), 200 small toys ($5-$15) and lots of stocking stuffers ($1-$3) to serve current foster, adoptive and military families.

Farmers State Bank will be the La Porte City drop-off location. Please have items dropped off by December 5th.

Kadens Kloset is a free resource that can greatly assist these children and families through community partnerships between its donors, volunteers and shoppers. Each Kadens Kloset is staffed and run by caring individuals who have a servant heart and passion for community betterment and supporting those in need. Kadens Kloset supplies material items and necessities for families, sustains ongoing services for foster and adoptive families and equips people to engage in caring for children and families in need.

Kadens Kloset is completely donation and volunteer run. When a Church or Organization commits to hosting a Kadens Kloset, they solicit donations from community members, the congregation, other non-profits and area businesses for new and gently used items to fill their community closet. Foster and adoptive families, children in care, teens, expectant mothers and local families in need are then invited to “shop” the closet, free of charge.

While donations welcomed include financial contributions and a host of physical items ranging from baby items and children’s clothing to shoes, bedding, toiletry items and luggage, the Waterloo drive this holiday season is focused primarily on toys and stocking stuffer items.

Kadens Kloset has thirteen outlets in Iowa, including Waterloo, in addition to one each in Missouri and Kansas.