Waste Trac presents Trash to Treasures – Recycled Critter Homes on Tuesday, July 18, beginning at 6 PM, at Hawkins Memorial Library. Learn about recycling from the Waste Trac Education Team, then get creative using recycled materials, like fabric, trims, old buttons, crafts supplies, lids, trinkets, items from nature, AND your imagination to build a Toad Abode, Gnome Home, Fairy House, or hideaway for your favorite tiny creature. All ages are welcome to attend this free program.