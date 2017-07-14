Waste Trac presents Trash to Treasures – Recycled Critter Homes on Tuesday, July 18, beginning at 6 PM, at Hawkins Memorial Library. Learn about recycling from the Waste Trac Education Team, then get creative using recycled materials, like fabric, trims, old buttons, crafts supplies, lids, trinkets, items from nature, AND your imagination to build a Toad Abode, Gnome Home, Fairy House, or hideaway for your favorite tiny creature. All ages are welcome to attend this free program.
Related Posts
City Considers Bonds for Bishop Avenue Project
February 15, 2016
Kindergarten Roundup April 22
March 24, 2016
Operation Threshold Is Taking LIHEAP Applications
October 23, 2013
La Porte City Council Proceedings – August 11, 2014
August 16, 2014
Weather
Community Calendar
SHOP
Member Login
Shopping Cart
Your cart is empty
Visit The Shop
Visit The Shop