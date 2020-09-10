Due to the Covid-19 proclamations and transitioning to a new property tax software program, there are some changes you may see on this year’s billing from Black Hawk County.

For those that have taxes paid by their mortgage company, it is required by law that the homeowner still receives a bill for their records with payment to come from their mortgage company. In the past we were able to flag the tax stub “requested by Mortgage Company.” With the conversion to the new tax software program, we are unable to continue that practice. If you are unsure if you are to pay, please contact your mortgage company.

If there are past due taxes on a parcel, it will be noted on your bill “prior year’s taxes due.” Please contact the Black Hawk County Treasurer’s office at (319) 833-3013 for payment information.

A tax sale certificate will be noted on the September tax stub if a parcel is in tax sale status. Please contact the Treasurer’s office for redemption amounts. Payment by guaranteed funds for redemption from tax sale must be in the Treasurer’s office by 4 PM September 30, 2020. Guaranteed funds are cash, certified check, cashier’s check or money order. A September postmark cannot be accepted for redemptions.

As mandated by Iowa law, the deadline for paying the first installment of real estate and mobile home taxes is September 30. Taxpayers are advised if mailing in payments that a Post Office-postmark date of September 30, 2020 is needed to avoid interested accruing October 1, 2020. Interest for the September 2020 installment will accrue at the rate of 1.5 percent per month beginning October 1.

If paying in office, checks, cash, credit or debit card can be used. If using credit card, a non-refundable service delivery fee of 2.25% per transaction will be charged. A $2.00 fee will apply if using a debit card.

Due to the Covid-19 social distancing, there are several options to make payments other than coming to our office.

Mail the payment stub or stubs from the tax bill along with your check to Black Hawk County Treasurer, 316 East 5th Street, Waterloo, IA 50703. If you want a receipt, include the entire bill and a stamped, self-addressed envelope with your payment.

Pay online at www.iowatreasurers.org. Payments can be made by Visa, MasterCard or Discover credit cards. A non-refundable service delivery fee of 2.25% per transaction will be charged. Payment by Electronic check is $.25 per transaction.

You can also set up scheduled payments or recurring payments on this website for your convenience. A copy of the tax statement can now be found if you click on View Statement.

The Treasurer’s office in the Courthouse is open from 8 AM to 4:30 PM, Monday through Friday. Payments may also be deposited in the secured drop box located at the Northeast corner of the Courthouse. The Crossroads branch office is permanently closed due to technical problems.

The Iowa Property Tax Credit Claim forms will accepted up to September 30, 2020. You may qualify for this credit if your income is below $23,810.00 and you are over 65 or 100% disabled. Proof of disability is required.