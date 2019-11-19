Downtown La Porte City is the place to be home for the holidays during the weekend of December 6-8. With a number of events and activities on tap, it won’t take long to catch all of the holiday spirit Main Street has to offer.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Friday, December 6, 2019

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM – LPC Connect, 306 Main Street, Holiday Open House

Light Up the Night! La Porte City’s First Annual Christmas Tree Lighting celebration will take place on Friday, December 6th. Sign up for the Christmas parade as a kick-off to the holiday season. Following the parade, meet by City Hall for cocoa, cookies, and carols with Santa and the lighting of La Porte City’s Christmas tree to follow. Parade entry forms are available online at www.lpcia.com.

5:45 PM – Parade Line up at Main Street Bridge

6:00 PM – Lighted Holiday Parade Down Main Street (with Santa!)

After the Parade – Carols, Cocoa, Cookies and Trolley Rides on Main – Gather in the 200 block and sing along with local choirs while sipping on a cup of hot cocoa.

7:00 PM – Christmas Tree Lighting

Saturday, December , 2019

7:00 AM – Noon – LPC Lions Club Waffle Breakfast, LPC Community Center, 300 1st Street

Serving Belgian Waffles, scrambled eggs, Lil Pigs and sausage waffles with sausage gravy.

Giveaways and raffles throughout the morning!

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Hawkins Memorial Library, 308 Main Street

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM – Drop in crafts

10:00 AM Ruth Anne Schneck book signing and sales

11:30 AM – 1:00 PM – Santa arrives! Pictures with Santa

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM – Odd Pops, 216 Main Street

Tea, scones and other goodies!

Vendor Fair featuring Union Booster Club

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM – Knox Blox Cookie Walk – FFA Ag & Historical Museum, 408 Main Street

Join Knox Blocks and our Christmas Elves for our 2nd Annual Cookie Walk!!

* TONS of cookies to choose from

* Grab a box and pick out an assortment

* Sold by the dozen

* Great for Holiday Parties!

* Great as a teacher gift!

There will also be a cookie contest with prizes awarded to the following first place winner of each category:

BEST TASTE

MOST ORIGINAL

BEST PRESENTATION

Entry fee is $15. Must bring 12 cookies for our judges to try. Entry forms can printed online at www.lpcia.com or picked up at A Cut on Main.

Sunday, December 8, 2019

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM – LPC Women’s Club Holiday Tour of Homes

Tickets are $6 per person and can be purchased at any of the participating homes:

VGM Retreat House – 6365 Rippel Rd, La Porte City

Gary & Sherry Sheffler – 12727 Kober Rd, La Porte City

Chad & Danielle Meyer – 707 Locust Street, La Porte City

Mike & Kathy Strubel – 302 Bowers Avenue, La Porte City