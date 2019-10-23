This home on Bishop Avenue in La Porte City appears to be ready for Halloween, with a variety of spooky features and inflatables ready to greet trick-or-treaters. This year, trick-or-treating in La Porte City will be held from 5:30-7:30 PM on October 31. Photo by Mike Whittlesey.
