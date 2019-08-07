A family gathering and Open House to celebrate Truman’s upcoming 90th birthday is planned for Sunday, August 11, 2019, from 1 to 4 PM in the Fellowship Hall at Ascension Lutheran Church, 2211 Maynard Avenue in Waterloo (Corner of Maynard Ave. and Greenhill Road).

He was born on August 24, 1929 to Phillip and Norma Garling Kaiser. He is still actively farming and an active member of Ascension Lutheran Church. Hosting the event will be his wife, Beverly, and his four children, Ricky (Ann) Kaiser, Lynette (Rick) Foss, Teresa (Steve) Hager, all of La Porte City, and Denise (Dr. Jeffrey) Ross of Kahoka, MO. He has seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Please, no gifts.