Heartland Community Church will host the 6th Annual Trunk or Treat on Tuesday, October 31 from 5:30-7:30 PM. This fun, family friendly event will coincide with the La Porte City trick or treating. Start outside and gather candy from the many decorated cars and come inside to warm up with some pizza and drinks. At 7:30 PM join in a rally in the sanctuary where there will be giveaways, including t-shirts and a tablet!