The University of Iowa recently welcomed the most academically accomplished class in its 172-year history.

This fall’s incoming undergraduate class at the UI topped previous records in achievement with a higher average high school GPA, at 3.76, than any previous class. The average high school GPA for the Classes of 2022 and 2021 – the two previous bests – were 3.71 and 3.69, respectively.

“I’m delighted to welcome these new students, who bring so many different backgrounds and experiences and so many unique talents to our campus,” said Montserrat Fuentes, UI executive vice president and provost.

“Coming to the UI is going to be life-changing for these students. They are going to have amazing opportunities here, and we are committed to making sure they have the resources and support they need to achieve their goals. They will be challenged academically, develop new skills, discover new passions, and forge lifelong friendships. I am so excited to see where their journey will take them.”

The Class of 2023 is composed of 4,986 students, about 180 more students than last year, and comes after efforts by university administration to manage enrollment growth.

About 22 percent of the class (1,092) are first-generation students.

“It’s wonderful to again see that one-fifth of our incoming class are first-generation students,” said Melissa Shivers, vice president for student life.

“I know from my own experience that it’s not always easy to be the first member of a family to attend college, but I am committed to supporting those students so that they can thrive. We are proud to offer programs like Iowa Edge, which helps guide first-generation students during what can be an overwhelming orientation. We will continue to work hard to create a welcoming and inclusive place that all our students can call home.”

About 56 percent of the class, or 2,776, are Iowa residents, and about 2 percent (120) are international students. The class represents 94 of Iowa’s 99 counties, 42 U.S. states (as well as Washington, D.C.; Puerto Rico; and bases for the U.S. Armed Forces), and 38 countries (including the U.S.).

About 20 percent (987) identify as African American, American Indian, Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander, Asian, Latino(a), or two or more ethnicities.

This year, 23,482 undergraduates are enrolled at the UI. Total enrollment this fall is 31,240 students. About 47 percent of the UI’s students identify as male, about 53 percent as female. Graduate students total 5,900, and professional students total 1,858.

Note: This information represents a snapshot of enrollment from early in the fall 2019 semester and may change with time. Area Class of 2023 students that are enrolled in the University of Iowa’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences include:

Madison DeWitt of La Porte City; Mackenna Hatch of Dysart; Chloe Heitmann of Dysart; Noreasa Higgins of Brandon; Kayla Robb of La Porte City