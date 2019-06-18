By Tessa Pearson

Transitioning from junior year to senior can be tough. By the time senior year rolls around, it feels like you are expected to know your future plans and be ready for the real world. High School is over and you can’t go back and do it again. Some students may regret not doing them while they still had the opportunity in high school.

“I wish I would have taken more shop classes so that I could have experienced what it was like to take them, because I didn’t take any,” Senior Claire Thoma said.

Going into senior year can be a struggle. Junior Brisen Brodigan said that she was excited for senior year, but she wasn’t sure if she would like to be the person that the underclassmen look up to.

“When senior year is over, or while we are in the middle of it, I feel more pressured to figure out exactly what I’m going to do with my future plans. I have to find a college and commit to it fully. I feel as if the expectations are higher than ever before,” Brodigan said.

High school can go by really fast. Thoma said that she feels as if she should still be a freshman. For Thoma, the last four years flew by, and senior year went by even faster.

“I thought senior year would last forever, but now it’s like I have short term memory loss because I can’t remember first or second trimester at all, or at least that’s how it feels.” Thoma said.

Even though Thoma said that she will miss her high school friends and being able to see them on a daily basis, one thing she will not miss about high school is waking up early.

In high school, each new grade level can be overwhelming, but here is some advice about transitioning from junior to senior year. Make sure you keep a calendar of different deadlines and make sure to keep organized. Be able to visit as many colleges as needed and attend college fairs. The last piece of advice is to have fun. Make sure to find that balance between social life and school. Senior year will fly by quickly and all the soon-to-be seniors need to make the most of it.

When high school is over, no one can go back and redo it. Make your time in high school the best it can be!