The Student Council of Union High School will host a Holiday Fun Night on Thursday, December 20 from 4-7 PM. The event will include sugar cookie decorating, a hot chocolate bar, last-minute gift wrap, holiday crafts and more.

Holiday Fun Night will be held in the high school band room. The Student Council encourages a free-will donation from participants, in hopes of reaching their goal of raising $3,000 for Sportability of Iowa.

SportAbility of Iowa is a nonprofit organization founded January 1, 2010 that provides ongoing sports and recreation programs to help people in the local community with physical disabilities to enjoy an active lifestyle.