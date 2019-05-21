By Lucian Rockhold

When thinking of a business, most people don’t usually think of students. That is exactly what Tootsies and Thriftway in La Porte City have in store for people coming to their business.

Student workers, like Jordan Holman of Thriftway and Margery Miller of Tootsies, know all about the life of a student worker. Each person has their own job that they need to do every shift, but the balancing of school and work remains a constant of their working life.

“Sometimes I am cashier and my main job is to ring people up. I also have tasks I need to do like cleaning which we do a lot of, and dusting,” Holman, a junior, said. Miller, a sophomore, also completes her tasks each and every shift.

“Well, we make everyone’s ice cream that they want, help Teresa [the manager] with as much as we can and when it gets to closing, just cleaning everything,” Miller said.

While both start their shifts with their tasks and end with those tasks finished, school is their main task they don’t get paid for. Holman and Miller have their own unique ways to deal with this task, all while making some money to do the things they want to do while they are young. Even when testing comes up and study time becomes borrowed time, they make it work.

“It is difficult at times. I don’t go to work right away, so I usually study for that first hour after school. I’ll take it after work, usually I am tired but I take three minutes out of that time to study,” Holman said. Miller tries to balance her track career with work also.

“I usually work on the weekends right now, because of track. It’s really nice not having school, then track practice, then work and to still get my school work done at home. So I usually just have to go home from practice [to study],” Miller said.

Upon entering high school, students often try to seek employment. Holman offers his advice to anyone who is interested in working within a community like La Porte City.

“When people come in and if they do get the job, they will meet rude people. Don’t let those rude people get to you. Just blow it off your shoulders,” Holman said.

While Holman’s advice warns potential students of possible challenging aspects of having a job, Miller’s advice focused on the positives that employees can bring to her job.

“Be really helpful! Like if you’re a really good people person,” Miller said.