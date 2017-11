Upper Iowa University (UIU) has recently announced the names of its July 2017 graduates, followed by the degree earned. An area individual was included on the list:

Dysart – Jennifer Docekal, Business Admin

In addition, the following are area August 2017 graduates, along with the degree earned:

La Porte City – Laura Hammersley, Master of Education degree in Instructional Strategist I 5-12 Emphasis; Phillip Medina, Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Arts